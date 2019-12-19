StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms provider Vodafone Group has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM.
Monaco Telecom has agreed to acquire Vodafone Malta for a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of €250m.
Following completion of the deal, Vodafone Malta will continue to operate under the Vodafone brand for a transitional period.
The transaction is conditional on regulatory approval from the Malta Communications Authority, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. At 8:40am: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was -0.4p at 150.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
