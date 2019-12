RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,477,373 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £16,771,658 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £12,524,639 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,434,019 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £9,200,611 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,280,546 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,690,143 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,284,046 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,223,541 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,949,033 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £6,667,013 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,621,195 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,469,542 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £6,401,665 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,266,063 UU. United Utilities Group PLC value of shares traded £6,153,847 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,978,250 BREE Breedon Group value of shares traded £5,870,862 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £5,808,607 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,194,559 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £4,950,476 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,684,600 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,419,624 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,901,560 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,660,842 UDG UDG Healthcare PLC value of shares traded £3,230,209 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £3,217,493 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £3,185,950 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £3,094,335 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,043,619 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com