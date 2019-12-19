StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened lower but has recovered slightly in early trading as President Donald Trump became only the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives and as the UK awaits the Queen's speech. President Trump now faces a trial in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
At 09.04am the FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, or 13 points lower, at 7,553.75.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group has nudged up 0.2% to 249.40p following changes to its management team at Natwest Markets, with Chris Marks and Richard Place having stepped down as chief executive and chief financial officer respectively.
An internal and external search is already underway for their successors, the banking group said.
PayPoint is down 0.2% to £10.06 on the news that chief executive Patrick Headon has had to step down from his role.
This follows a temporary leave of absence, during which Headon had been receiving treatment for a medical condition.
Vodafone Group has fallen 0.1% to 150.28p after it announced it is selling Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom for a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of €250m.
Wizz Air Holdings has been buoyed 0.9% to £40.05 after the low cost airline announced the appointment of Jourik Hooghe as executive vice president and group chief financial officer.
While current chief financial officer Iain Wetherall has been appointed to the newly-created position of chief investment officer.
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has climbed 0.6% to 423.60p after it announced the appointment of Tom Nicholson to the board as chief operating officer from 1 January 2020.
Greencore Group has risen 0.5% to 270.29p on the news that Gordon Hardie has been appointed as non-executive director with effect from 1 February 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: