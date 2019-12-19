StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company PureTech Health's affiliate Follica has announced topline results from its safety and efficacy optimisation study to treat hair loss in male androgenetic alopecia.
In a statement, PureTech said the study was designed to select the optimal treatment regimen using Follica's proprietary device in combination with a topical drug and successfully met its primary endpoint.
The study demonstrated a 44% improvement over baseline of visible (non-vellus) hair count, which is a well-established hair growth measure.
Across all three treatment arms, the overall improvement of visible (non-vellus) hair count after three months of treatment was 29% compared to baseline.
PureTech chief scientific officer Joseph Bolen PhD said: 'Currently, there are only two approved drugs on the market for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, both of which have only demonstrated a 12% increase of non-vellus hair count over baseline.
'There remains a significant need for safe, effective, non-surgical treatments to grow new hair, and we believe the Follica data demonstrate strong promise as a potential new standard of care for the millions of people hoping to address their androgenetic alopecia.'
The initiation of a Phase 3 registration study is expected in the first half of 2020.
At 9:37am: [LON:PRTC] PureTech Health Plc share price was +6p at 276p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
