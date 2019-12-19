StockMarketWire.com - Aggregated Micro Power Holdings, trading as AMP Clean Energy, has reported group revenues were £18.1m for the six months to 30 September 2019.
In its interim results for the period, the company said pre-tax profit increased to £0.77m, while net assets as at 30 September 2019 were £24.89m, up from £24.1m as at 31 March 2019.
The group said that profit from operations was higher than the comparable period last year due to the increased value of the Incubex investment, which has been revalued in line with the value achieved from the 4% sale in November 2019.
On 29 November this year, AMP announced that it had sold a 4% shareholding in IncubEx, an incubator for exchange-traded products in the global environmental markets space, to IPGL for a cash consideration of £2.35m.
Chief executive Richard Burrell said: 'AMP continues to make progress and our interim results have benefited from the uplift in the value of our shareholding in Incubex.
'The recently announced 90p per share offer from Asterion represents an attractive offer price for AMP and it ensures that AMP has the right partner to help fund its next phase of growth.'
