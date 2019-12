HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £163,731,308 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £154,487,096 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £146,784,078 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £129,370,928 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £126,784,126 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £115,840,895 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £102,090,996 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £100,156,468 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £74,309,135 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £68,224,232 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £67,958,966 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £57,846,536 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £54,375,304 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £52,573,290 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £51,594,243 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £46,832,263 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £41,584,523 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £40,938,902 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £39,807,738 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £33,429,233 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £32,866,926 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £31,505,913 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £30,639,900 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,017,085 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £26,734,692 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £26,087,769 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £25,676,758 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £25,135,827 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £23,749,275 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £23,729,285 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com