BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £315,086,050 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £212,848,094 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £193,509,802 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £179,375,249 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £155,184,832 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £151,502,332 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £143,042,157 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £129,929,510 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £125,711,795 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £104,777,169 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £95,087,059 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £91,388,835 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £78,131,899 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £72,017,412 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £68,000,738 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £63,519,115 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £63,396,750 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £61,822,941 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £57,443,640 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £49,439,270 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £44,081,503 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £42,246,838 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £40,530,470 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £40,137,040 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £39,280,389 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £36,648,730 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £35,110,791 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £34,191,396 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £33,221,233 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £32,108,890