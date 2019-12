BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £320,791,293 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £249,796,409 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £217,234,508 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £209,595,396 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £182,308,786 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £175,562,950 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £167,564,968 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £156,064,613 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £149,300,624 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £129,886,360 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £127,279,275 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £113,325,376 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £107,936,196 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £90,970,446 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £89,393,838 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £79,591,464 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £75,818,567 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £73,808,774 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £73,010,826 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £71,585,085 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £60,084,885 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £55,452,404 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £54,884,440 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £50,761,965 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £47,350,886 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £46,920,342 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £45,981,554 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £45,338,880 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £44,859,384 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £44,708,506 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com