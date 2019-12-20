UK
24/12/2019 12:30 Market Closes
25/12/2019 08:00 Market Closed
26/12/2019 08:00 Market Closed
US
23/12/2019 16:00 New Home Sales
24/12/2019 14:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/12/2019 14:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/12/2019 15:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
24/12/2019 16:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
24/12/2019 16:00 CB Consumer Confidence
26/12/2019 14:30 Unemployment Claims
27/12/2019 15:45 Chicago PMI
27/12/2019 16:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
27/12/2019 16:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
23/12/2019 10:00 German Ifo Business Climate
25/12/2019 15:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
26/12/2019 10:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
27/12/2019 08:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
27/12/2019 10:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
27/12/2019 11:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
JP
23/12/2019 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
24/12/2019 00:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
24/12/2019 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
25/12/2019 00:50 SPPI y/y
27/12/2019 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
27/12/2019 00:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
27/12/2019 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
27/12/2019 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com