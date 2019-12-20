StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell the commercial rights to Arimidex and Casodex, used primarily to treat breast and prostate cancers, in a number of European, African and other countries to Juvise Pharmaceuticals, for $198m.
The acquisition cost included an upfront payment of $181m and possible sales-contingent payments of up to $17m.
AstraZeneca said the medicines had lost their compound patent protection in those particular regions.
It had already divested the rights to both Arimidex and Casodex in the US in 2017.
