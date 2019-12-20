StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell said it expected to post production at its upstream business in the fourth quarter of between 2.78bn and 2.83bn barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company also said in an update to its fourth-quarter guidance that it expected to post additional well write-offs in the range of $100m-to-$200m compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Production at Shell's integrated gas business was seen at between 920k and 970k barrels of oil equivalent per day, with LNG liquefaction volumes at between 8.8m and 9.4m tonnes.
Provision updates for decommissioning and restoration obligations were expected to have a negative impact on earnings in the range of $100m-to-$200m.
In the downstream business, oil products sales volumes were expected to be between 6.50bn and 7.00bn barrels per day.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
