StockMarketWire.com - Residential landlord Grainger said it had received planning consent to redevelop a housing estate in the London Borough of Lambeth involving 215 new homes.
The scheme, known as the OCCC Estate, involved adding 146 new homes to an exiting site already containing 69 homes.
The development would also provide new office space for local businesses and dedicated rehearsal space for The Old Vic theatre.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
