StockMarketWire.com - Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire the Windy Rig and Twentyshilling wind farms in Scotland from Statkraft for a combined £104m.
Construction of the wind farms was expected to commence 'shortly' and the acquisition was targeted to complete in second and third quarters of 2021, respectively, once each asset was operational, the company said.
Statkraft would manage the construction of both projects and provide route-to-market and operational management services once they were operational.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
