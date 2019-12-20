StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials company Nanoco said it had received takeover interest from a number of interested parties and invited them to conduct due diligence.
Nanoco had announced last month that it was undertaking a strategic review process that could result in a sale of the entire company.
'Further announcements regarding timings of subsequent steps for the formal sale process will be made as appropriate,' the company said.
'There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.'
Nanoco also said that it was continuing to review possible sources of additional funding, 'with contingency plans in place if needed'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: