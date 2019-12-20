StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth management and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods said it had acquired The Turris Partnership for up to £1.6m.
Turris specialised in providing chartered financial planning and wealth management advice to its clients and had £65m of assets under advice.
The acquisition sum included an initial cash payment of £0.8m and deferred consideration of up to £0.8m subject to financial targets being met based on recurring revenue.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
