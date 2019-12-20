StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer United Carpets posted a small rise in first-half profit in what it described as a challenging trading environment.
Pre-tax profit before IFRS 16 accounting adjustments rose to £154k, up from £121k on-year.
Revenue rose 36% to £14.75m, with like-for-like sales growth of 1.8%.
For the 11 weeks since the end of the reporting period, like-for-like sales had fallen 3.5%.
United Carpets held its interim dividend steady at 0.135p per share.
'A small improvement in profit before tax and IFRS 16 adjustments is a satisfactory performance in a challenging market environment with consumer confidence constrained by political uncertainty,' chief executive Paul Eyre said.
At 8:00am: [LON:UCG] United Carpets Group PLC share price was +0.25p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
