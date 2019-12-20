StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Jaywing booked a deeper first-half loss after its revenue slumped by more than a quarter.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £1.22m, compared to losses of £0.64m on-year. Revenue fell 26% to £13.8m.
'As we have outlined in previous announcements, trading in the UK in the first quarter of the year was very weak with a modest improvement in the second quarter,' chairman Martin Boddy said.
'With the political and economic uncertainty in the period, many clients have been focused on their short term marketing spend and where this spend is discretionary, it has been running at a level well below that seen in previous years.'
'However, trading in our Australia operation continued to show profitable growth with EBITDA increasing by 40%.'
At 8:37am: [LON:JWNG] Jaywing Plc share price was -1.15p at 3.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
