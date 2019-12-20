IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £60,988,771 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £27,394,208 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,789,886 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £16,583,146 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,334,375 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,000,268 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,005,796 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £9,974,628 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,807,880 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,647,391 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,543,358 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £8,201,816 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,617,044 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,589,943 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,288,265 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,100,459 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,615,783 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,148,097 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £5,632,720 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,172,116 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,787,182 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,660,840 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,407,141 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,368,035 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £3,667,230 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £3,239,501 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,183,402 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,075,855 DTG Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £2,991,751 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £2,797,520 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com