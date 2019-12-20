StockMarketWire.com - 
IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £60,988,771

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £27,394,208

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,789,886

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £16,583,146

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £13,334,375

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,000,268

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,005,796

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £9,974,628

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,807,880

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,647,391

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,543,358

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £8,201,816

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,617,044

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,589,943

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,288,265

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,100,459

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,615,783

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,148,097

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £5,632,720

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,172,116

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,787,182

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £4,660,840

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,407,141

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,368,035

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £3,667,230

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £3,239,501

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,183,402

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,075,855

DTG	Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £2,991,751

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £2,797,520



