StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Falanx said it had sold its serverless stream processing platform Furnace for £1.1m, to a team led by Falanx founder and chief strategy officer John Blamire
As part of the sale, Blamire had resigned from the board.
Falanx said it would continue to benefit from Furnace technology through licensing and support agreements.
At 9:25am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.45p
