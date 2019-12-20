StockMarketWire.com - Mining project investor Regency Mines posted a deeper annual loss as impairment charges weighed and it cycled asset-sale gains booked in the previous year.
Losses for the year through June amounted to £2.61m, compared to losses of £1.55m on-year.
'The year to 30 June was a difficult and disappointing year for the company, albeit with positive progress in a number of areas,' chairman Nigel Burton said.
The company earlier this month proposed a debt restructuring, share consolidation and changes to its board, which will be voted upon on 23 December.
At 9:34am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
