StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software company Eagle Eye said it had signed a five-year contract with its first US customer.
The client was a 'top 20 supermarket', Eagle Eye said, without identifying the customer.
'North America is a mature market for paper couponing and promotions and we believe that it will ultimately be one of the largest digital promotions markets in the world,' chief executive Tim Mason said.
At 9:43am: [LON:EYE] Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc share price was +12.5p at 197p
