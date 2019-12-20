StockMarketWire.com - Alexander Mining said it had acquired energy efficiency company eLight for £6.6m in a reverse takeover deal.

The company would trade under the name eEnergy with the new ticker 'EAAS'.

Alexander Mining also said that it had raised £2m via a share issue at 7.5p per share.


At 9:48am: [LON:AXM] Alexander Mining PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.05p



