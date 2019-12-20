StockMarketWire.com - 
IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £62,557,406

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,193,530

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £34,519,616

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,672,276

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £25,900,476

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £21,804,356

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,841,991

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £18,020,055

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £17,240,678

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,454,248

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £15,017,138

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,332,118

SAVP	Savannah Petroleum Plc value of shares traded £12,998,500

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,592,916

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £11,676,535

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £11,580,016

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,484,549

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,421,794

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £10,686,935

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £10,048,424

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,138,022

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £9,078,070

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,423,111

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £7,656,485

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £7,650,876

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,416,003

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,363,499

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,813,199

ETO	Entertainment One Group value of shares traded £5,888,211

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £5,773,405



