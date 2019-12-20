StockMarketWire.com - Glencore said subsidiary Katanga Mining had agreed to acquire land areas adjacent to existing mining concessions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Katanga Mining's 75%-owned unit Kamoto Copper had agreed to acquire the land package from La Generale des Carrieres for up to $250m, contingent on the delivery of title to the various different land areas.

The agreement anticipated the title transfers to be effected during the course of 2020, Glencore said.

At 10:05am: [LON:GLEN] Glencore PLC share price was -0.7p at 238.95p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com