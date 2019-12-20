StockMarketWire.com - Live Company said a subsidiary had agreed terms with Royal Burgers Zoo in the Netherlands to exhibit the company's 'Brickosaurs' attractions from mid July to the end of August 2021.
The arrangement would mark the company's second tour at that zoo.
'The interest expressed from zoos internationally is very encouraging and I look forward to updating the market as the group secures new contracts,' chairman David Ciclitira said.
At 10:10am: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was 0p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
