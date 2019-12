RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,974,261 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £79,877,084 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £79,559,049 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £79,244,567 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £73,560,752 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £67,074,700 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £64,974,168 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £55,958,518 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £55,865,203 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £52,503,461 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £49,485,039 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £49,180,622 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £47,113,229 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £46,618,000 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £41,121,636 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £38,218,317 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,333,956 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £34,321,340 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,070,128 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £31,414,535 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £30,518,551 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,922,732 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £28,857,366 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £27,240,831 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £25,650,376 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £23,358,915 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £22,101,537 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £20,737,523 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £19,237,998 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £18,765,856 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com