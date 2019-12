RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,201,232 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £95,882,148 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £87,262,122 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £86,817,903 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £75,485,861 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,952,113 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £71,012,295 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £62,286,036 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £61,376,412 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £58,991,200 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £56,035,255 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £54,878,761 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £52,125,504 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,041,384 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,239,744 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £44,382,048 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £41,415,883 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £38,035,059 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,424,776 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,836,880 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £34,276,920 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £32,729,520 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,355,771 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £30,359,087 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £30,198,273 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £24,697,114 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £24,056,442 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £22,977,002 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £21,257,145 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £20,509,199 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com