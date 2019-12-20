FTSE 100 Croda International 4980.00 +2.34% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 571.00 +2.24% Pearson 627.70 +2.07% London Stock Exchange Group 7602.00 +1.90% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6082.00 +1.89% NMC Health 1256.00 -18.26% Standard Chartered 724.90 -1.85% Persimmon 2618.50 -1.71% Next 7024.00 -1.51% Kingfisher 216.60 -1.50% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 157.40 +3.55% PZ Cussons 184.10 +1.94% Synthomer 353.50 +1.81% Beazley 544.25 +1.73% IWG 416.25 +1.52% Stagecoach Group 157.80 -3.90% TBC Bank Group 1275.00 -3.41% Ferrexpo 152.85 -2.83% Fisher (James) & Sons 2005.00 -2.67% Capita Group (The) 164.50 -2.66% FTSE 350 Hochschild Mining 157.40 +3.55% Croda International 4980.00 +2.34% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 571.00 +2.24% Pearson 627.70 +2.07% PZ Cussons 184.10 +1.94% NMC Health 1256.00 -18.26% Stagecoach Group 157.80 -3.90% TBC Bank Group 1275.00 -3.41% Ferrexpo 152.85 -2.83% Fisher (James) & Sons 2005.00 -2.67% AIM Mila Resources 2.75 +44.74% Origo Partners 0.21 +27.27% Prospex Oil Gas 0.13 +25.60% Beeks Financial Cloud Group 109.00 +21.11% Fastforward Innovations 7.40 +20.33% Jaywing 3.50 -24.73% Regency Mines 0.03 -20.00% Firestone Diamonds 0.65 -16.13% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -15.79% Mi-Pay Group 1.65 -15.38% Overall Market Mila Resources 2.75 +44.74% Origo Partners 0.21 +27.27% Prospex Oil Gas 0.13 +25.60% Renewi 33.48 +23.54% Beeks Financial Cloud Group 109.00 +21.11% Jaywing 3.50 -24.73% Regency Mines 0.03 -20.00% NMC Health 1256.00 -18.26% Firestone Diamonds 0.65 -16.13% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -15.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -