FTSE 100
Croda International                     4980.00       +2.34%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       571.00       +2.24%
Pearson                                  627.70       +2.07%
London Stock Exchange Group             7602.00       +1.90%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6082.00       +1.89%
NMC Health                              1256.00      -18.26%
Standard Chartered                       724.90       -1.85%
Persimmon                               2618.50       -1.71%
Next                                    7024.00       -1.51%
Kingfisher                               216.60       -1.50%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        157.40       +3.55%
PZ Cussons                               184.10       +1.94%
Synthomer                                353.50       +1.81%
Beazley                                  544.25       +1.73%
IWG                                      416.25       +1.52%
Stagecoach Group                         157.80       -3.90%
TBC Bank Group                          1275.00       -3.41%
Ferrexpo                                 152.85       -2.83%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   2005.00       -2.67%
Capita Group (The)                       164.50       -2.66%

FTSE 350
Hochschild Mining                        157.40       +3.55%
Croda International                     4980.00       +2.34%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       571.00       +2.24%
Pearson                                  627.70       +2.07%
PZ Cussons                               184.10       +1.94%
NMC Health                              1256.00      -18.26%
Stagecoach Group                         157.80       -3.90%
TBC Bank Group                          1275.00       -3.41%
Ferrexpo                                 152.85       -2.83%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   2005.00       -2.67%

AIM
Mila Resources                             2.75      +44.74%
Origo Partners                             0.21      +27.27%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.13      +25.60%
Beeks Financial Cloud Group              109.00      +21.11%
Fastforward Innovations                    7.40      +20.33%
Jaywing                                    3.50      -24.73%
Regency Mines                              0.03      -20.00%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.65      -16.13%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -15.79%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.65      -15.38%

Overall Market
Mila Resources                             2.75      +44.74%
Origo Partners                             0.21      +27.27%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.13      +25.60%
Renewi                                    33.48      +23.54%
Beeks Financial Cloud Group              109.00      +21.11%
Jaywing                                    3.50      -24.73%
Regency Mines                              0.03      -20.00%
NMC Health                              1256.00      -18.26%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.65      -16.13%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -15.79%