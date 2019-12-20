StockMarketWire.com - Resolute Mining said a key component at its Syama gold mine in Mali had been successfully brought back online.
The sulphide roaster was now operating at nameplate capacity, the company said.
It was taken offline in early October due to the detection of a crack in its main external shell.
Chief executive John Welborn said the incident had resulted in a material loss in production in the December quarter.
'However, we have worked hard to offset this lost production from other production sources and complete the repairs as quickly as possible,' he added.
Consequently, he said the incident would only have a 'minor impact' on the company's 2019 annual production guidance of 400,000 ounces of gold.
