Waste-to-products business Renewi said Dutch authorities had lifted a ban on the use of thermally treated soil.
As a result, the soil produced by a Renewi facility therre could now be used for industrial purposes at appropriate sites in the Netherlands and abroad, the company said.
The country's Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate had enforced a ban since 2018, pending testing to understand thermally treated soil's full chemical composition.
'We will now work hard with our customers to secure permits for its local application in the coming months,' chief executive Otto de Bont said.
At 1:13pm: [LON:RWI] Renewi Plc share price was +6.5p at 33.6p
