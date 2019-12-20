StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consultancy Physiomics said existing client Merck had committed to an initial tranche of projects for 2020 with a combined value of £250k.
The projects were expected to be completed during the first six-to-eight months of the next calendar year.
They would span a range of drug targets and treatment types in both pre-clinical and clinical settings.
At 1:15pm: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was +0.15p at 2.7p
