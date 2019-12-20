StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing provider to financial markets Beeks Financial Cloud said it had secured two significant contracts.
The included a $1m annualised contract with a global financial markets technology provider and a £1.1m contract over three years with a cloud-based payments solution provider.
'Our selection as preferred vendor for one of the largest technology providers for financial markets globally represents our largest initial customer deployment to date and provides Beeks with a significant growth opportunity,' chief executive Gordon McArthur said.
'The scalability of our network means that we are ideally placed to provide substantial cloud infrastructure setup across our locations internationally.'
At 1:21pm: [LON:BKS] Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc share price was +16p at 106p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
