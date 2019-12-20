StockMarketWire.com - Regeneration developer U+I said it had submitted plans for a £200m mixed-use scheme at Faraday Works in Greenwich, London.

The scheme would transform the old Siemens Brothers Factory overlooking the Thames river from a derelict site into a business, innovation and residential village.

It would involve 492 new homes and was being built in a joint venture with Galliard Homes and alongside landowners Royal London.

U+I said it expected a planning outcome in the second half of 2020 and first gains from the project in the 2021 calendar year.


At 1:25pm: [LON:UAI] U and I Group Plc share price was +8.2p at 176.4p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com