StockMarketWire.com - Hipgnosis Songs said it had acquired a music catalogue from Indian-American songwriter and producer Savan Kotecha, for an undisclosed sum.
Kotecha had often with Max Martin with artists including Ariana Grande, One Direction, Usher and Justin Bieber.
At 1:40pm: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv share price was +0.5p at 108.5p
