HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £291,949,266 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £234,914,853 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £226,646,323 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £199,114,723 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £152,686,861 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £133,978,945 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £130,561,976 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £127,385,165 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £120,027,060 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £118,991,182 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £109,117,526 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £106,586,709 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £100,491,135 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £100,200,068 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £90,924,282 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £89,735,513 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £81,553,528 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £81,205,401 III 3i Group PLC value of shares traded £80,656,027 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £79,258,764 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £75,509,344 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £71,836,005 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £69,034,926 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £68,469,521 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £64,467,756 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £63,626,189 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £61,169,947 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £60,299,464 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £56,045,073 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £54,320,705 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com