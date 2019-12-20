StockMarketWire.com - Business consultancy Triad posted a first-half loss after its sales slipped 31%.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.30m, compared to losses of £0.52m on-year.
Revenue fell to £9.03m, down from £11.85m.
Triad held its interim dividend steady at 1p per share.
'Although our trading results have declined somewhat since the previous year, I emphasise my pride in the performance of the group during the period,' chairman John Rigg said.
'We have been obliged to deal with the damaging uncertainties and delays arising from political, financial and commercial conditions beyond our control.'
At 2:20pm: [LON:TRD] Triad Group PLC share price was -5p at 36p
