HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £309,328,333 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £258,623,964 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £246,596,194 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £220,113,779 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £183,832,350 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £170,349,125 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £151,501,766 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £144,021,701 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £143,899,145 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £143,383,408 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £137,020,782 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £125,380,354 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £124,092,536 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £114,312,191 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £109,447,294 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £97,522,773 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £92,025,203 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £90,611,740 BNC Banco Santander SA value of shares traded £90,159,274 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £86,206,742 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £86,137,893 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £85,689,192 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £82,766,716 III 3i Group PLC value of shares traded £82,385,042 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £74,238,225 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £71,921,449 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £68,927,392 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £67,254,176 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £67,008,248 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £64,011,293 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com