StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said a triple combination therapy for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease had been approved in China.
The triple therapy comprised a budesonide, glycopyrronium and formoterol fumarate.
AstraZeneca said the nod was the first time China's National Medical Products Administration had approved a triple-combination therapy in a pressurised metered-dose inhaler.
'Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects almost 100m people in China, and is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality,' said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D.
'With this approval, we are now able to provide a powerful new triple-combination therapy to patients for whom new treatments are critically needed.'
'Our triple-combination therapy is administered in a pressurised metered-dose inhaler, an important device option for clinicians and patients in China.'
Separately, the company said that the US Food and Drug Administration had also approved a breast cancer treatment developed in a venture with Daiichi Sankyo.
It was approved for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who had received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens in a metastatic setting.
'This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumour response rate and duration of response,' AstraZeneca said.
'Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: