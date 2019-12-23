StockMarketWire.com - Mining titan BHP said chief executive Andrew Mackenzie would retire at the end of March, three months earlier than previously announced.
The company said that Mackenzie and his planned replacement, Mike Henry, were confident that a CEO transition was proceeding well and ahead of schedule.
Henry would assume the role of CEO from 1 January, as previously announced.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: