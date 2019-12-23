StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Cobham noted that the UK had on Friday approved its proposed £4bn takeover by US private equity firm Advent.
The two companies also confirmed that all approvals needed to close the deal had now been received from relevant regulators in the EU, US, France, Australia and Finland.
To get the deal over the line, they agreed to certain undertakings, including maintaining a headquarters in the UK for each of Cobham's communications and connectivity, aviation services UK and missions systems UK businesses.
'Advent takes its custodianship of Cobham seriously, and we are confident the transaction and undertakings being given on national security, jobs and future investment, provide important long-term assurances for both Cobham's employees and customers, particularly in the UK and also globally,' Advent partner Shonnel Malani said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
