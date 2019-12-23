StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Hg said it had agreed to acquire holdings in German human resources software company Personal & Informatik from funds advised by private equity firm Permira, for an enterprise value of €2bn.
Permira funds would remain invested in Personal & Informatik with a 'substantial' minority stake.
HgCapital Trust, which is managed by Hr, would invest about £37.7m in Personal & Informatik, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside the company through the Hg Saturn 1 Fund.
Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
