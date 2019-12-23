StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP said it planned to incorporate a new holding company in Jersey, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
TP ICAP said the move came after it achieved meaningful growth in the size of its Asia Pacific and Americas business, due to the acquisition of ICAP in 2016.
'As a result, the board of TP ICAP has reviewed the continued appropriateness of the group's international corporate and governance structure,' the company said.
TP ICAP shareholders would exchange their existing ordinary shares in the company for shares in New Topco on a one-for-one basis.
The group's domicile and the location of its primary stock exchange listing would remain in the UK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: