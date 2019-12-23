StockMarketWire.com - Cordial retailer Nichols, which owns the Vimto brand, warned that its profits in 2020 could be 'materially impacted' by new excise taxes on sweetened drinks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
For 2019, the company said it expected its revenue to rise by about 4% -- which it described as a 'pleasing' performance given a slowdown in the UK soft drinks market and challenging consumer environment.
Pre-tax profit for 2019 was expected to be in line with expectations but for 2020, the new taxes were expected to weigh.
Saudi Arabian and UAE tax authorities have recently implemented an excise tax of 50%, to be levied on the retail price of non-carbonated sweetened drinks.
'This tax will be applied to all non-carbonated drinks containing either natural or artificial sweeteners, including sales of Vimto products,' Nichols said.
'Therefore, unlike the UK soft drinks levy, product reformulation is not an option.'
'Whilst it is difficult to estimate the future effect on sales volumes of the Vimto brand in these regions, at this point in time, we have to assume the increased retail price will have a negative impact from 2020.'
To mitigate the impact, Nichols said it was developing plans in collaboration withits long term in-market partner, which will require increased investment in the Vimto brand to maintain its market position.
The actual impact on sales in the Middle East would not be known until after the Ramadan trading period, which accounted for about 80% of annual in-country revenues.
'Whilst there is a broad range of possible outcomes, we believe the impact of the tax could be material to the group and may result in profit before tax for the 2020 financial year being materially below current expectations,' the company said.
The company's annual sales of concentrate to the Saudi and UAE markets was about £7.0m and the Middle East as a whole, remained a key strategic market for the Vimto brand.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
