StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consultancy Physiomics said it had won a further contract from existing UK-based biotech client CellCentric.
The value of the contract was not disclosed. It was expected to complete in the first half of 2020.
Physiomics said the project would involve pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modelling and build on work completed over the course of 2019 in support of the clinical development of CellCentric's lead asset CCS1477.
