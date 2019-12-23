StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed up for a research project with Roche.
The collaboration would initially focus on identifying patient populations in one disease area and assessing patient data with electronic patient record information to support clinical trial planning.
No financial terms were disclosed.
At 8:00am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
