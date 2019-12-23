StockMarketWire.com - Rubber products specialist Avon Rubber said it had received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US for its acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection business.
The deal was first announced 7 August and was now expected to complete on 2 January.
At 8:13am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was +35p at 2075p
