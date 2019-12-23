StockMarketWire.com - Real estate portal OnTheMarket said it had agreed to acquire a 20% initial share in Glanty, the owner of an automated portal for the lettings industry, for £0.80m.
OnTheMarket said it had also agreed an option to acquire the remaining 80% of Glanty, for an initial sum of £1.5m, plus revenue and earnings based earnout payments.
OnTheMarket would also be required to repay loans of around £1.4m.
The earnout arrangement could result in maximum deferred consideration of up to £12m, payable if targets were met at the end of a three-year period.
OnTheMarket also announced that it had raised £3.4m through a share placing at 70p each, representing a 7.9% discount to their closing price on Friday.
At 8:23am: [LON:OTMP] Onthemarket Plc share price was -3p at 73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
