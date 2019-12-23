StockMarketWire.com - Tritax EuroBox said it had acquired a newly developed logistics property at Breda, in the Netherlands, for €50.3m.
The acquisition reflected a net initial yield of 4.6% and there was potential to add value through the letting of vacant units, the company said.
The property was built November 2019 and eas situated in an established logistics location along the main east-west logistics corridor in the Southern Netherlands.
At 8:26am: [LON:EBOX] Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Gbp share price was -0.8p at 93.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
