StockMarketWire.com - Financial planning group Harwood Wealth Management said it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Carlyle for around £90.7m.
Harwood Wealth Management investors had been offered 145p for each of their shares in the company.
The bid valued Harwood Wealth Management at a multiple of 16.3 times its adjusted earnings for year through April, 2019.
'The Harwood board believes that the acquisition represents an opportunity for Harwood Shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash sum for all of their Harwood Shares in the context of the challenging market environment for organic growth,' Harwood Wealth Management said.
The company also cited upward pressure on costs, the need for further funding and a desire of some senior managers to sell shares in the company as drivers of their acceptance of the offer.
At 8:31am: [LON:HW.] Harwood Wealth Management Group Plc share price was -12.5p at 145p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
