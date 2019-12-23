FTSE 100 NMC Health 1432.00 +10.11% Pearson 634.40 +1.63% London Stock Exchange Group 7723.00 +1.30% Melrose 235.30 +1.16% Polymetal International 1159.00 +0.96% HSBC Holdings 593.55 -1.11% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 240.55 -1.05% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1990.50 -1.02% AstraZeneca 7739.50 -0.88% GlaxoSmithKline 1797.20 -0.88% FTSE 250 PZ Cussons 190.30 +2.20% Plus500 869.80 +2.16% Tullow Oil 64.02 +1.81% Daejan Holdings 5565.00 +1.74% Aston Martin Lagonda 518.40 +1.65% PureTech Health 289.00 -2.03% ICG Enterprise Trust 988.00 -1.69% Hiscox 1397.50 -1.52% Telecom plus 1512.00 -1.43% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1294.00 -1.22% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1432.00 +10.11% PZ Cussons 190.30 +2.20% Plus500 869.80 +2.16% Tullow Oil 64.02 +1.81% Daejan Holdings 5565.00 +1.74% PureTech Health 289.00 -2.03% ICG Enterprise Trust 988.00 -1.69% Hiscox 1397.50 -1.52% Telecom plus 1512.00 -1.43% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1294.00 -1.22% AIM Malvern International Ord 5p 0.95 +46.15% Futura Medical 11.00 +22.22% Crimson Tide 2.45 +11.36% Gresham Technologies 117.50 +10.85% Pires Investments 2.15 +10.26% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 0.01 -22.86% Nichols 1452.50 -14.56% Nahl Group 102.25 -13.71% Fulcrum Utility Services 24.25 -11.82% Alba Mineral Resources 0.15 -9.09% Overall Market Malvern International Ord 5p 0.95 +46.15% Cme Group Inc Cme Group Ord Shs Cla 206.25 +27.80% Carclo 13.28 +26.48% Futura Medical 11.00 +22.22% Lamprell 37.90 +11.47% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 0.01 -22.86% Nichols 1452.50 -14.56% Nahl Group 102.25 -13.71% Fulcrum Utility Services 24.25 -11.82% Alba Mineral Resources 0.15 -9.09%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
