FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1432.00      +10.11%
Pearson                                  634.40       +1.63%
London Stock Exchange Group             7723.00       +1.30%
Melrose                                  235.30       +1.16%
Polymetal International                 1159.00       +0.96%
HSBC Holdings                            593.55       -1.11%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       240.55       -1.05%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1990.50       -1.02%
AstraZeneca                             7739.50       -0.88%
GlaxoSmithKline                         1797.20       -0.88%

FTSE 250
PZ Cussons                               190.30       +2.20%
Plus500                                  869.80       +2.16%
Tullow Oil                                64.02       +1.81%
Daejan Holdings                         5565.00       +1.74%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     518.40       +1.65%
PureTech Health                          289.00       -2.03%
ICG Enterprise Trust                     988.00       -1.69%
Hiscox                                  1397.50       -1.52%
Telecom plus                            1512.00       -1.43%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1294.00       -1.22%

AIM
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.95      +46.15%
Futura Medical                            11.00      +22.22%
Crimson Tide                               2.45      +11.36%
Gresham Technologies                     117.50      +10.85%
Pires Investments                          2.15      +10.26%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               0.01      -22.86%
Nichols                                 1452.50      -14.56%
Nahl Group                               102.25      -13.71%
Fulcrum Utility Services                  24.25      -11.82%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.15       -9.09%

